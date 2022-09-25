$4.4 million Upward Bound grants awarded to Central Texas students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Education Service Center Region 12 has recently awarded a $297,600 per year per grant for the next five years to aid Central Texas high school students.

The three separate grants will serve selected students in Connally and La Vega, Waco and Killeen.

ESC Region 12′s Upward Bound program constitutes three separate grants as each contributes to helping high school students in different cities.

One grant serves the students in Connally ISD and La Vega ISD, aiding the students at both Connally High School and La Vega High School.

The second grant supports two Waco ISD schools, including Waco High School and University High School.

The last grant is geared towards Killeen students, serving Killeen High School and Pathways High School in Killeen ISD, and Richard Milburn Academy, a Killeen charter school.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Upward Bound is an innovative program aimed at closing the gap and increasing the academic achievement levels of first-generation and economically disadvantaged students to succeed in high school, post-secondary education, and beyond.

“One of the most gratifying elements of this program is to have our Upward Bound alumni come back and work with our current participants as an ESC Region 12 Intermittent employee,” says Tammy Horner, ESC Region 12 Upward Bound project director. “Their presence in working as tutors, instructors and chaperones, while they continue on their own post-secondary education path is an encouragement to our students as they see that college can become a reality.”

Upward Bound provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college entrance and offers opportunities to succeed in their precollege performance and ultimately in their higher education pursuits.

