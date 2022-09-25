Arizona police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation

El Mirage police arrested Tania Estudillo Hernandez for human smuggling, money laundering,...
El Mirage police arrested Tania Estudillo Hernandez for human smuggling, money laundering, illegally conducting or participating in an illegal enterprise and conspiracy.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman who they say managed and directed the smuggling of hundreds of undocumented immigrants over the last six months.

On Friday El Mirage police got a call from a woman tipping them off about a group of people, including her husband, that was being held for ransom at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive in El Mirage. Officers saw a car leave the home and stopped the driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, as she was transporting a Guatemalan national. Officers arrested Hernandez at the scene of the traffic stop. As they were arresting Hernandez police say two smugglers left the home on West Dahlia with 10 undocumented immigrants. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

During the investigation, investigators learned that 80-100 undocumented immigrants were being processed through home each month for at least six months. They charged up to $15,000 in smuggling fees. The home search turned up a rifle, two handguns, ammunition, and other human smuggling documents.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with violations of kidnapping, money laundering, illegally conducting or participating in an illegal enterprise and conspiracy. EMPD and the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs are continuing to investigate this crime.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
Generic police lights
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure...
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
A fallen tree leans against a house in Sydney, N.S., as post-Tropical Storm Fiona continues to...
Canada struggles to restore power after storm; body found