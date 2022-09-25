Central Texas gets a taste of Texas fall this week

Another unusually warm day has unfolded across Central Texas. Temperatures are in the 90s all across our area Sunday afternoon. We have a cold front arriving today, but sadly it will move in too late to have any impact on our temperatures. The front is set to move south through Central Texas during the evening and overnight hours.

A few isolated showers and storms may be possible ahead and along the front Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours. Coverage of rain is not great, so most in Central Texas will miss out, but some may be lucky enough to see some rain pass through. A few strong storms with gusty winds and lightning will be possible. Most look dry for Monday morning, but a few lingering showers may still be possible in the Brazos Valley.

Breezy north winds can be expected as the front pushes through. This will rush in drier air, lowering our dew point temperatures. Our temperatures will begin to cool down some overnight. Lows for the morning commute Monday look to be in the mid 60s north to low 70s south.

The thing you will feel the most behind the front is the drier air. Dewpoint temperatures look to drop into the 30s and 40s this week. This is going to make things feel much better outdoors, but does impact rain chances for Central Texas. After the cold front passes, our rain chances remain at zero for the rest of this week and look to stay that way into at least the first half of next week! And with the lower humidity, our fire threat increases as we still have very dry ground all over Central Texas.

High temperatures will be dropping back into the mid 80s north to near the low 90s south Monday. Winds will be staying breezy out of the northeast as well. We will continue to see “cooler” and drier air move in from the northeast on Monday. That will allow our temperatures to drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday morning, and that’s how our mornings will start every day for the rest of the week!

Our afternoons will be noticeably cooler across Central Texas this week! We can thankfully say goodbye to that triple digit heat. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the mid 80s to low 90s. Temperatures for the rest of the work week will be influenced by Tropical Storm Ian . Ian is forecast to pass well to our east and hit Florida later in the work week, but Ian’s position will help keep Central Texas with north/northeast winds. This means we get to keep the milder and drier air in place which helps keep our temperatures in check! Highs in the mid to upper 80s look likely Thursday into Saturday.

We will start to see south/southeast winds returning on Sunday and hang around into the early parts of the following week. This means temperatures will be trending upwards and warm back into the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Storm Ian will go under rapid strengthening Sunday night and develop into a hurricane. Significant winds and storm surge expected into Western Cuba late Monday where hurricane warnings are in place. Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane moving through the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall is expected along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by mid to late week.

