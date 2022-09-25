Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter following accident where woman is killed on Loop 340

The driver who caused the accident blew a .190 and a .193 on the breathalyzer.
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th street.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after an accident Sunday caused a woman to die.

Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th street.

According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to merge onto the loop and hit a Chevy Suburban pulling a 20-foot trailer causing the Chevy to flip causing three occupants to be ejected.

The driver who caused the accident blew a .190 and a .193 on the breathalyzer.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

