A little taste of “Texas” Fall arrives early next week

Waking up this Sunday morning temperatures are in the upper 60s to near the mid 70s. Unusually hot conditions will be here for the rest of the weekend ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front is set to move into Central Texas Sunday evening into Sunday night. Temperatures until the front arrives will be around 10°above normal for this time of the year. Temperatures Sunday afternoon look to climb back into the mid 90s to around 100° across Central Texas.

Now onto the cold front which is what we’re all waiting for. This front will not bring us crisp, cool fall air, but it will bring us air that’s not as hot as what we’ve been to kick off fall. Thankfully we can say goodbye to the triple digit heat next week, but our temperatures are still expected to remain a degree or two above average for the majority of next work week.

The thing you will feel the most behind the front is the drier air. Dewpoint temperatures look to drop into the 30s and 40s next week. This is going to make things feel much better outdoors, but does impact rain chances for Central Texas. With the lower humidity, our fire threat increases as we still have very dry ground all over Central Texas.

Winds will begin to turn more out of the north late Sunday morning/early afternoon, but the real push of cooler and drier air will lag and eventually move south through Central Texas during the evening and overnight hours. Ahead of the front, a few stray showers or storms may be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday, but most will remain rain-free and only see stronger north winds as the front moves in. The front looks to be to the south of our area by Monday morning.

High temperatures will be dropping back into the mid 80s north to near the low 90s south Monday. Winds will be staying breezy out of the north as well. We will continue to see cooler and drier air move in from the north/northeast on Monday. That will allow our temperatures to drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday morning, and that’s how our mornings will start every day for the rest of the week! That’s where our taste of fall will be. You may even need a light jacket heading out the door.

Afternoon temperatures next week will definitely be better than what we saw across Central Texas this past week and give us a little taste of fall. Highs Tuesday into next weekend look to be in the mid 80s to low 90s. Forecast models are showing different temperatures late next week into the weekend and it all depends on what track Tropical Storm Ian takes late in the week. Texas looks to remain well to the west of the Ian, and that puts us in a position to keep a northerly breeze, which may help keep our temperatures cooler and drier air in place.

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to gain strength moving through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and could develop into a Category 1 Hurricane Sunday evening. Ian will continue to move north/northwest and gain more strength and move over the western portions of Cuba early in the work week. The National Hurricane Center has Ian developing into a Major Category 4 Hurricane as it approaches Florida’s western coastline by the middle of next work. They are forecasting Ian may lose strength by the time of landfall on Wednesday/Thursday somewhere between the Tampa and Tallahassee area.

