Local, national leaders remember Ken Starr at funeral service

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Guests with local and some even national recognition attended Sunday’s funeral to remember Ken Starr.

“He was one of the most humble, generous people I’ve ever met,” senator John Cornyn said.

Cornyn was among those who delivered a eulogy at the service at the Antioch church.

“The word I associate with him the most is courage doing the right thing because he believed that it was true, it was just and it was his responsibility to do it,” Cornyn later said in an interview with KWTX News 10.

The secret service and U.S. marshals on standby for notable guests like Senator Cornyn and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Among the local notable guests, current Baylor president Linda Livingstone.

Starr served as Baylor president from 2010 to 2016 until Livingstone took over in 2017.

“We certainly wanted to be here on behalf of Baylor, but more importantly on behalf of our family and personally because of the connection that we had with the Starr family for so many years,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone also worked together with Starr as deans at Pepperdine University before either of them became Baylor presidents.

“Ken had such an amazing impact in so many ways whether it was the work he did as a lawyer, as a judge or in the leadership roles he had at Pepperdine and at Baylor,” Livingstone said.

During his tenure at Baylor, Tommye Lou Davis served as Starr’s chief of staff.

“Funny, great sense of humor he loved everybody that came into his world,” Lou Davis said. “He didn’t care what stage of life you were in. He was passionate about people.”

