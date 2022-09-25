Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday, according to police....
The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday, according to police. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas -style” mass shooting.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot.

After his arrest, police say, the suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process.

The man could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
Generic police lights
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure...
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
A fallen tree leans against a house in Sydney, N.S., as post-Tropical Storm Fiona continues to...
Canada struggles to restore power after storm; body found
El Mirage police arrested Tania Estudillo Hernandez for human smuggling, money laundering,...
Arizona police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation