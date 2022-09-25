Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators.

Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson ISD, Pflugerville ISD and Ector County ISD.

The eight-member selection committee commended his connections with the children, families, and businesses in his district, particularly his business partnerships that help to prepare students for life after graduation.

The committee also noted his work in inspiring a love of learning not just among the children enrolled in Temple ISD, but among parents and grandparents as well.

“He truly sees education as a way to transform lives, so his approach is about lifting up entire families,” Hetrick said. “He prioritizes a personalized learning experience for every student in the district through portfolio-based assessments and a local accountability system that reflects the needs of his community,” Dripping Springs ISD Trustee Mary Jane Hetrick, who chaired the TASB selection committee said.

As the winner, Ott received a $5,000 check and a special ring, donated by Balfour.

In his remarks before an audience of thousands at the TASA | TASB Convention, Ott said he was honored to receive the award and commended all the regional winners and state finalists for their work on behalf of Texas public school children. He also thanked his family, his board, and his Temple ISD community for their support.

“It’s a place where diversity is given, inclusion is a deliberate choice, and our service is defined by compassion, love, and innovation, and I am so proud to be there,” he said. “You’re only as good as your team and in this case, we’re blessed to have the team that serves and governs Temple ISD.”

He noted that the greatest impact a superintendent can have is caring about each and every student. “The number one service you can provide your community, that everyone in your community should know about their superintendent,” he said, “is that you love their children. It’s that simple. If you love their children, you can bring people to the table.”

Over his 24-year career as an education leader, Ott has worked in military, rural, urban, suburban, and fast-growth districts. His previous positions include assistant and deputy superintendent within the school districts of Temple, Copperas Cove, and Killeen. He also served as an executive leader for both the Texas Education Agency and The University of Texas at Austin.

During Ott’s tenure as Temple ISD superintendent, the district has seen progress in closing student achievement gaps, particularly at the elementary level and among students receiving special education services, as well as English language learners. In May, he was also successful in leading the passage of a $164.8 million bond program in Temple ISD, the largest ever in the district.

Ott holds a doctorate in school administration from The University of Texas at Austin and completed both his master’s and undergraduate degree from Angelo State University.

