TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Dominick Casteel. Dominick is 5 feet, and weighs between 80 and 90 pounds.

According to authorities, the boy was last seen in the 2700 block of West Ave R.

If you have information, call police at 254-298-5500.

