‘Check your cameras’: Sheriff asks hunters and farmers to review game and security cameras for signs of fugitive inmate

LEON JUNCTION, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Oct. 4, once again reached out to the public for help finding escaped inmate Brandon Hogan, who has been on the lam more than a week.

The sheriff’s office is asking all hunters, farmers and landowners in the Leon Junction-Flat-Oglesby-Mound area to review their game cameras for any possible sightings or suspicious activity. Anyone who believes they have footage showing Hogan or activity potentially related to the ongoing search for him is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (254) 865-7201 or 911. “We will send someone to review the footage,” the sheriff said.

Hogan was under the supervision of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Service Manager at the time he absconded. Hogan’s absence was noted at 9:53 a.m. on Sept. 26 and the on-site search began shortly after 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The fugitive is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown and blonde hair. He is reportedly on foot and has removed his black and white-striped jail-issued top, but is believed to be wearing the matching pants. Deputies said he could be wearing a white T-shirt.

Hogan was in jail on charges of theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault of a family member, and criminal mischief. The sheriff urges residents not to approach Hogan.

“Typically, inmates who are put on a work crew or a trustee status are vetted through a series of interviews,” said Heather Ashley, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, “Their backgrounds and current history are looked into so that we can prevent things like this from happening.”

Leon Junction is north of Fort Hood and west of Mound.

