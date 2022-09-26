Drier air feels so much better out doors, and good news it’s here to stay

Hurricane Ian hits Florida coast by mid to late week
By Jillian Grace
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wow! The air feels much nicer this afternoon. Drier air has been moving in behind a cold front that moved into Central Texas on Sunday. Dew point temperatures are in the 40s across Central Texas Monday afternoon. Temperatures have definitely cooled off since the weekend, but we’re actually still a few degrees warmer than the average for this time of the year. Outside Monday afternoon we’re in the mid 80s to around 90° with lots of sunshine!

Drier air remains in place as we head into the Tuesday morning. That drier air will combine with lighter northeast winds and that will allow our temperatures to drop into the mid 50s to around 60°. You may need a light jacket heading out the door.

We continue to keep warm but very comfortable conditions for the remainder of the work week. That dry air will be hanging around and will keep it feeling very pleasant outdoors. In fact, we may see an additional push of drier and milder air move in from the northeast as Hurricane Ian heads onshore to Florida. That means we won’t see any direct impacts of Ian, but the storm will help keep our temperatures in check!

Our temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than our average for this time of the year, which is typically in the upper 80s. Highs Tuesday into the beginning of the weekend will be in the mid 80s to low 90s across Central Texas. Forecast models are hinting at another warm up heading our way late in the weekend into the first half of next week. We may see highs warming back into the low to mid 90s Sunday through Wednesday.

So the dry air will make it feel nice, but it does increase the fire danger across Central Texas. We still have significant drought, especially west of I-35, so that’s where fire danger will be highest for the week! Also with the dry air in place we have no rain in the forecast for the next 10 days.

Hurricane Ian developed into a Hurricane early Monday morning. Ian continued to intensify and is expected to produce heavy rainfall, life-threatening storm surge, and hurricane force winds into western Cuba late Monday into Tuesday. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane by the middle of the we

