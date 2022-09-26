Driver of Chevy Suburban dies following accident on Loop 340

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The driver of the Chevy Suburban has died from his injuries.

A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after an accident Sunday caused a woman to die.

Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th street.

According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to merge onto the loop and hit a Chevy Suburban pulling a 20-foot trailer causing the Chevy to flip causing three occupants to be ejected.

The driver who caused the accident blew a .190 and a .193 on the breathalyzer.

