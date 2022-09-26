Ex-boyfriend guns down couple inside home before taking his own life: Hill County Sheriff

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded, a man dead, and resulted in the alleged gunman taking his own life, according to a news release.

Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 26 regarding a shooting at a residence in Carl’s Corner, a small town across I-35 from the city of Hillsboro. The deputies were told multiple people had been shot at the location.

When they arrived at the residence, deputies found two men dead from gunshot wounds, and a wounded woman, the sheriff’s office said. The female was flown to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, where she was listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed the gunman was “previously in a relationship with a member of the household” and approached the home through the rear door before firing several rounds into the residence.

Once inside the home, the gunman shot a man and a woman inside “before taking his own life,” the sheriff said. The male victim died, but the woman survived.

The sheriff did not release the name of the shooter, the victims, or the address of the residence where the shooting took place.

