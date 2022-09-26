Ex-boyfriend guns down couple inside home before taking his own life: Hill County Sheriff

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded, a man dead, and resulted in the alleged gunman taking his own life, according to a news release.

Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 26 regarding a shooting at a residence in Carl’s Corner, a small town across I-35 from the city of Hillsboro. The deputies were told multiple people had been shot at the location.

When they arrived at the residence, deputies found two men dead from gunshot wounds, and a wounded woman, the sheriff’s office said. The female was flown to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, where she was listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed the gunman was “previously in a relationship with a member of the household” and approached the home through the rear door before firing several rounds into the residence.

Once inside the home, the gunman shot a man and a woman inside “before taking his own life,” the sheriff said. The male victim died, but the woman survived.

The sheriff did not release the name of the shooter, the victims, or the address of the residence where the shooting took place.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Category 3 Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher’s car found in New Orleans, still missing

Latest News

Tuesday was the ribbon-cutting for Collect 'Em Cards Comics and Collectables on Austin Ave. in...
Friends open comic, sports memorabilia shop in Waco, say people are investing in collectables
File image
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat
Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was...
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in alleged road rage incident involving food delivery driver