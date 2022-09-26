Gallery celebrates 150th anniversary of St Martins Church in Tours

TOURS, Texas (KWTX) - Since May, the St. Martins Church has been collecting historical photos and artifacts. On Sunday members turned a religious education building into a museum with all the items in honor of the 150th anniversary of the church.

Four rooms of photos and other pieces of the church’s history. Joyce Marek helped put together the gallery for the special occasion. The first room recognizes the church’s religious leaders and the holy sacraments through the years.

“Here are pictures of everyone that got married at St. Martins church through the years,” said Marek, who is a descendant of one of the founders of the church.

In the next room there’s photos and uniforms of the church’s military members and even a book of all the Tours military men.

Connie Pepi helped put together the third room, which recognizes the original school at the church and the significance of sports, specifically baseball.

“The room has all the old school pictures and our guests are all looking to find themselves,” Pepi said.

Scott Podsednick even went to St. Martins church at one point. The room has an area to commemorate the MLB player who was later named MVP of the World Series in 2005.

“How many towns can see they have an MVP of the World Series?” Marek said.

The fourth and final room contains an assortment of random mementos, including quilts church members made over the years plus the history behind Marek’s dress.

“My sister wore this for the 100th anniversary,” she said.

“Some of the stories that we’ve heard from different people.”

Different items in four different rooms all united in telling 150 years of St. Martins history.

“Some of the stories we’ve heard from people,” Marek said. “They see something and it reminds them of something their grandparents told them.”

The church also plays a role in the history of Bonnie and Clyde. Marek said back in 1934, a member of Bonnie and Clyde’s gang named Raymond Hamilton got stuck in the mud on the way to rob the Leroy Bank.

She said he pulled a gun on church member Charlie Uptmor and said “pull my car out or I’m taking your car.” The church member did end up helping the gang member.

