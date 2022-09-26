Houston Man arrested after sending threats to County Fair

Javon Otis Jackson
Javon Otis Jackson(Fort Bend Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUGARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Javon Otis Jackson has been charged with Terrorist Threat after making a threat on his Instagram account.

The Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message Sept. 23 advising of an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair.

The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the user of this Instagram account as Jackson who admitted to making the post.

Jackson currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

