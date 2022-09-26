Ian gets nowhere close to Texas. Texas remains nowhere close to lingering fall weather

Now Hurricane Ian is expected to lash Florida with gusty winds, heavy rain, and storm surge over the coming days as it parallels the eastern Gulf Coast. The same frontal boundary that has ushered in another taste of fall-like weather is also going to be responsible for slowing down Hurricane Ian later this week and (hopefully) weaken it some too. Central Texas’ weather, through this weekend, will feel like a mix of fall and summer. Morning temperatures will be really comfortable, but late afternoon high temperatures will still climb close to 90°. Today’s weather is a bit weird. Our morning low temperatures are still starting out warm into the low-to-mid 70s, but we’ve seen a significant drop in humidity so it feels very comfortable outside. Despite nearly full sunshine all day long, high temperatures will only warm about 15° to 20° into the mid-to-upper 80s late today. We could even briefly reach 90° in a few cities, but the 90s should be the exception to the rule. Drier air and cooler air will finally take hold tonight as we dip into the mid-to-upper 50s Tuesday morning.

Although we still have no rain chances on the horizon for the next 10 days, we will at least have summer/fall-ish weather each day. A secondary push of dry air will move into the area mid-week and that’ll give us another drop in both morning lows and afternoon highs. Until the mid-week drop in temperatures arrive, highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will climb close to 90° while morning lows remain in the mid-to-upper 50s. Thursday and Friday’s weather features lows in the low-to-mid 50s with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-80s! Finally! Not so fast though because the cooler late-week weather will warm back up again this week and next week. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low-to-mid 90s with morning lows warming back up into the upper 50s and low 60s. When will our next cold front arrive? Your guess is as good as ours

