Ian, now a hurricane, expected to make landfall in Florida later this week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ian has strengthened enough overnight to now be considered a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is the 4th hurricane of the year and is expected to become the 2nd major hurricane of the season and the first hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States.

Although forecasters are locking in to a landfall in Florida, there still exists a decent amount of uncertainty regarding exactly where Ian will make landfall along Florida’s west coast.

The latest stats on Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is starting a period of rapid intensification right now. Winds have increased to 75 MPH and minimum pressure has fallen to around 983 mb too. With tropical storms and hurricanes, a lower pressure means a stronger storm. Right now, the pressure drop is outpacing the increase in wind speeds, as it typically does, so we’re expecting to at least see Ian strengthen to a category 2 storm before the end of the day.

The official forecast intensity for Ian calls for it to strengthen to a category 3 major hurricane by Tuesday morning and then continue to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane by Wednesday.

After Wednesday, the uncertainty with the track forecast will also translate to uncertainty in the intensity forecast. Southwesterly wind shear should weaken Ian before a late work-week landfall, but the intensity forecast does also partially depend on where Ian eventually ends up.

Where is Ian going to go?

Unfortunately, Ian’s forecast after Wednesday is murky at best thanks to an approaching trough. The trough will thankfully increase wind shear around Ian, which will weaken the storm, but the trough should also slow the storm down significantly. Ian is expected to take about two days to move roughly 300 miles.

Some forecast model data shows Ian staying a few hundred miles off the west coast of Florida before making landfall in Florida’s Panhandle while others show the storm making a landfall very close to the Tampa metropolitan area.

Tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings have been posted for parts of Florida's west coast from Key West up I-75 through Tampa. (KWTX, NWS)

It’s safe to say that the landfall of Ian is very much unknown, but tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings are being posted along Florida’s west coast from the Florida Keys to Tampa.

It should again be stressed that there is still significant uncertainty in the track of Ian, especially in the 3-5 day time frame, and users should not focus on the details of the track forecast at longer time ranges.

Ian’s potential impacts

Although the weakening of Ian just before it makes landfall in Florida late this week is good news from a perspective of lower wind speeds, the interaction with an upper-level trough will likely expand the wind field causing more cities and towns to experience tropical storm and hurricane force winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall.

Although Ian may not make landfall as a major hurricane in Florida until later in the week, tropical storm and hurricane force conditions are expected for much of Florida's west coast starting tomorrow. This graphic shows the wind potential for Ian through Wednesday since the National Hurricane Center's wind potential graphic only goes out around 60 hours in the future. (KWTX, NHC)

Heavy rain will be the main impacts to Florida and eventually Georgia, and the Carolinas. Since Ian will bring feeder bands of rain up-and-down the Floridian Peninsula throughout the week, rainfall totals across the entire state are expected to be between 4″ and 8″ with locally higher amounts possible, especially along the immediate coastline. From Tampa north and westward toward Florida’s Big Bend, rainfall totals could easily approach or exceed 10″ over the next 10 days.

In addition to storm surge and strong winds wherever Ian makes landfall, much of Florida will experience 4" to 8" of rain through the weekend with some locations from Tampa toward Tallahassee potentially receiving over 10" of rainfall. (KWTX, NWS)

Ian will be moving into a favorable position to high storm surge along Florida’s west coast. Storm surge from near Tampa to around Naples will be between 4′ and 8′ with extreme southern Florida and the Keys experiencing 2′ to 5′ of storm surge. Storm surge is also expected to be an issue for much of Florida’s west coast north of Tampa, but the large uncertainty regarding where Ian will make landfall and how strong it’ll be brings uncertainty with the storm surge potential after Wednesday.

As of the 4 AM Central Time advisory on Hurricane Ian, the National Hurricane Center says storm surge along Florida's west coast, including near Tampa, could approach 8'. Higher levels of storm surge are possible farther up the coast too. (NHC)

It’s still far too early to tell exactly where Ian’s highest wind speeds will be, hurricane force winds will likely extend at least 100 miles from the center of circulation. and tropical storm force winds should cover most of the state. Southeastern Florida, from around Indian River County south to Miami-Dade County, has the lowest potential for tropical storm force winds, but the odds depends on exactly where Ian moves ashore.

The graphic shows the probability of seeing sustained hurricane force winds (74 MPH+) through early Saturday with Hurricane Ian. (KWTX, NHC)

The graphic shows the probability of seeing sustained tropical storm force winds (39 MPH - 73 MPH) through early Saturday with Hurricane Ian. (KWTX, NHC)

Ian is one of two systems in the basin

After seeing a big burst of tropical activity mid-September, conditions are starting to quiet across the Atlantic Basin. Former Tropical Storm Gaston has fizzled into a post-tropical storm and will be gone soon. Former Hurricane Fiona has been swept into the jet-stream and former Tropical Storm Hermine along Africa’s west coast has also dissipated. One other wave is a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and has a medium chance of turning into a tropical storm over the next five days.

Although we're past the peak of hurricane season, officially on September 10th, the frequency of tropical storms and hurricanes remains high through about mid-October. (KWTX, NOAA)

We’re entering into cold front season. So long as we get a decent frequency of cold fronts, the fronts will help to push tropical storms and hurricanes away.

October is still a very busy month for tropical storms and hurricanes but the likelihood of a Texas landfall drops since cold fronts typically steer storms in the Gulf away from us and toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico. (KWTX, NOAA)

