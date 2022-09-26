KWTX@4: Easy desk stretches from wellness trainer Van Davis

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Van Davis, a former assistant director of fitness, wellness and nutrition at Baylor University, was a guest on KWTX@4 on Monday to discuss easy ways to stretch while you’re at your desk at work.

Davis is now the owner of Be Awesome Now, whose mission is to provide exceptional fitness and health services in Central Texas.

Below are 10 easy desk stretches you can do throughout the work day:

Easy Desk Stretches by Van Davis (Be Awesome Now)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.