KWTX@4: Easy desk stretches from wellness trainer Van Davis

File Photo: Work station
File Photo: Work station(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Van Davis, a former assistant director of fitness, wellness and nutrition at Baylor University, was a guest on KWTX@4 on Monday to discuss easy ways to stretch while you’re at your desk at work.

Davis is now the owner of Be Awesome Now, whose mission is to provide exceptional fitness and health services in Central Texas.

Below are 10 easy desk stretches you can do throughout the work day:

Easy Desk Stretches by Van Davis
Easy Desk Stretches by Van Davis(Be Awesome Now)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged

Latest News

Lauren Hall stands for a portrait on Sept. 10, 2022, in the room that she and her husband had...
How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
File Graphic
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
Monkeypox
State of Texas confirms first death involving patient with monkeypox