Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.(MGN)
By Christian Terry and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say.

According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.

Cox said the driver discovered the pedestrian’s body on the roof of the SUV when he got to work.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.

Authorities said the crash was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
Generic police lights
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus

Latest News

This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA to take part in historic crash in outer space
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The catfish was caught on Saturday in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say