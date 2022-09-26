Texas Rangers called to assist in Troy PD investigation

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers have been called in to assist the Troy Police Department with an investigation, a Texas Dept. of Public Safety spokesman confirmed to KWTX Sunday.

The spokesman wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

However, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation said a pursuit Sunday ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Multiple attempts have been made to reach City of Troy and Troy Police Dept. officials for more information.

