Trial of former Baylor student charged in sexual assault of fellow student postponed after court runs short of potential jurors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial of a former Baylor student charged with sexually assaulting another student at a party in September 2018 was postponed Monday after the court ran short of potential jurors to complete the 12-member panel.

Christopher Brian Darby, 24, was scheduled for trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants and defense attorneys Rob Swanton and Phil Frederick spent Monday in jury selection. However, after each side used their 10 challenges to strike jurors they perceived unfavorable to their side, they realized that there were only 11 prospective jurors left.

Many on the 60-member panel were excused for cause after saying they could not consider the full range of punishment, especially probation, in the case. Others were dismissed after telling the court that their own life experiences, such as knowing a sexual assault victim or someone accused of sexual assault, would unjustly affect their jury service.

Judge Thomas West has not set another date for Darby’s trial.

Darby, a former management information systems major from Highlands Ranch, Colo., last attended school there in the 2018 fall semester, Baylor officials said.

According to arrest records, the Baylor student reported she was sexually assaulted at a party near South Second Street and Gurley Avenue in Waco. The woman told police she met Darby at the party when he offered her an alcoholic drink. She told police she drank several alcoholic drinks at the party, and others at the party described her to police investigators as being intoxicated, an arrest affidavit states.

The affidavit says the woman stayed in Darby’s bedroom “cuddling” with him and woke up with blood on her and Darby’s hand. A sexual assault exam showed injuries consistent with sexual assault, according to the affidavit. Darby’s DNA was found on her body, the affidavit alleges.

Police obtained a copy of a text message in which Darby admitted trying to have sex with the woman but was too drunk, the affidavit states.

