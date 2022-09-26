Two shot dead, one wounded inside Hill County residence: sheriff’s office

File Photo
File Photo(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person wounded.

Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 26 regarding a shooting a shooting at a residence near Carl’s Corner.

The deputies were told multiple people had been shot at the location.

When they arrived at the residence, deputies found two people dead from gunshot wounds, and a third person wounded, the sheriff’s office said.

The wounded victim was flown to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.

“The shooter is one of the deceased,” the sheriff’s office said, “This is still a very active investigation.”

The sheriff did not release the name of the shooter, the victims, or the address of the residence where the shooting took place.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
Generic police lights
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus

Latest News

National Daughter's Day tribute
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her...
Baylor professor highlights National Daughter's Day
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Texas jail inmate escapes in Coryell County
File photo: Low water levels at reservoir
To save water in Texas, nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs