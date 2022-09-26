Woodway police mourning death of K9 officer Cody

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - With heavy hearts on Monday the Woodway Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Cody after a battle with cancer.

Cody’s career with Woodway police started in 2019, “and in just three short years, he exceeded all of our expectations,” the department said.

During his short, but productive, career Cody conducted more than 300 searches resulting in the seizure of more than five pounds of marijuana, 29.5 grams of meth, four grams of liquid THC, 27.6 grams of cocaine, and 4.4 grams of heroin, the department said.

Memories of Woodway K9 Officer Cody. (Woodway Police Facebook)

“Thanks to Cody, officers were also able to seize more than 100 items of property,” police said.

Cody’s handler, Woodway Police Officer Miller, and the K-9′s beloved Kong toy were with him when he passed Monday morning.

The department thanked the South Bosque Veterinary Clinic for its time, effort, and continued care of Woodway’s K-9 officers.

“Rest easy, Cody, we’ll take it from here,” the department said in its tribute on social media.

