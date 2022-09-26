Woodway police mourning death of K9 officer Cody

Woodway Police Department K9 Officer Cody
Woodway Police Department K9 Officer Cody(Woodway Police Facebook)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - With heavy hearts on Monday the Woodway Police Department announced the death of K9 Officer Cody after a battle with cancer.

Cody’s career with Woodway police started in 2019, “and in just three short years, he exceeded all of our expectations,” the department said.

During his short, but productive, career Cody conducted more than 300 searches resulting in the seizure of more than five pounds of marijuana, 29.5 grams of meth, four grams of liquid THC, 27.6 grams of cocaine, and 4.4 grams of heroin, the department said.

Memories of Woodway K9 Officer Cody.
Memories of Woodway K9 Officer Cody.(Woodway Police Facebook)

“Thanks to Cody, officers were also able to seize more than 100 items of property,” police said.

Cody’s handler, Woodway Police Officer Miller, and the K-9′s beloved Kong toy were with him when he passed Monday morning.

The department thanked the South Bosque Veterinary Clinic for its time, effort, and continued care of Woodway’s K-9 officers.

“Rest easy, Cody, we’ll take it from here,” the department said in its tribute on social media.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged

Latest News

File Photo
Two shot dead, one wounded inside Hill County residence: sheriff’s office
National Daughter's Day tribute
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her...
Baylor professor highlights National Daughter's Day
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Texas jail inmate escapes in Coryell County