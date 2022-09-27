Baylor women’s basketball coach speaks on Brittney Griner’s detainment

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At Baylor’s media availability on Monday, head women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen was asked about former BU star Brittney Griner’s detainment.

Griner received a nine-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to drug possession charges.

Coach Collen became emotional before making a long plead for Griner’s return. Collen stated, “We should be doing anything in our power to get Britney Home.” Collen argued that this is human rights issue. “No one is saying she is perfect; no one is saying she didn’t make a mistake.”

Collen did not coach Brittney but has formed a relationship with her and said there were plans to get her back to Baylor to retire her jersey.

“We can argue about kneeling all day long. Brittney Griner wore that USA across her chest and won gold medals for this country,” said Collen.

Griner has spent more than seven months in prison.

“I see her as a mother, spouse, daughter, and an unbelievable ambassador for the game,” added Collen. “She was Baylor. She made Baylor a household name.”

On the same day, former head coach Kim Mulkey declined to comment on Griner’s situation.

Nicki Collen’s full comment cane be heard in the video attached.

