Bryan motorcyclist killed in collision in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers identified Ernest Newton Laney, 69, of Bryan, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Monday.

The collision happened at about 2 p.m. on FM 485 about six miles northeast of Buckholtz.

Laney was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485, and as he approached a left curve in the roadway, he collided into a guardrail.

Laney was pronounced deceased on scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.

Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to slow down and control their speed on Texas roadways.

Taking the extra time to slow down greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.