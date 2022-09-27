Bryan motorcyclist killed in collision in Milam County

File Photo (MGN)
File Photo (MGN)(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers identified Ernest Newton Laney, 69, of Bryan, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Monday.

The collision happened at about 2 p.m. on FM 485 about six miles northeast of Buckholtz.

Laney was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485, and as he approached a left curve in the roadway, he collided into a guardrail.

Laney was pronounced deceased on scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.

Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to slow down and control their speed on Texas roadways.

Taking the extra time to slow down greatly reduces the risk of being involved in a traffic crash.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt underway for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Generic police lights
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus

Latest News

FILE GRAPHIC
Central Texas man sentenced in sexual assault of child
Taina Maya
I-35 South closed in Belton as police investigate major collision
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara (left) sent his Aviation Unit to Zapata County to...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sends helicopter to the border
17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night