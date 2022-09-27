Central Texas man sentenced in sexual assault of child

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Burnet County jury on Wednesday, Sept. 21, sentenced Matthew Wright to 11 years in prison on each of three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Judge Allen Garrett ruled that two of the three sentences would run consecutively, effectively making it a 22-year sentence.

Wright, 22, will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence.

Prosecutors said he was a close friend of the victim’s family and evidence presented at trial showed he assaulted the victim multiple times over the course of several months in 2019.

The victim initially reported the assault to her family, who immediately made contact with law enforcement. At trial, the child testified about the trauma she endured, and the emotional and psychological damage she suffered.

“This young lady had the courage to come forward and share her story, and to stick with the process while waiting for her day in court. This case could not have gone forward without her bravery,” said Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Clark, who commended the victim’s powerful testimony.

Assistant District Attorneys Bill Price praised the verdict, saying, “This verdict is a critical step in repairing the damage this man caused ... There are kids out there who need to know this community cares about them and will protect them. We hope this verdict will inspire other victims to have the determination to come forward.”

