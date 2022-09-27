Central Texas’ weather is a bit ho-hum, but at least it’s a bit cooler!

Did y’all enjoy the GORGEOUS weather we had around the area Monday? Yes, temperatures were able to warm close to 90°, but a significant drop in humidity made it feel like the mid-80s! The lower humidity will make high temperatures still in the 80s and low 90s feel more comfortable, but it’ll also allow our morning lows to dip into the 50s and low 60s! Temperatures this morning starting out in the mid-to-upper 50s will warm quickly into the low-to-mid 80s by lunch time. Late-day highs will settle in the upper 80s and low 90s but the heat index will only reach around 87°! A small push in humidity overnight will start us out Wednesday a bit warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s, but highs remain a touch over 90° with heat index values below 90°.

We honestly have no storm systems on the horizon. There was a small chance for a cold front to move through next week, but forecast models have unfortunately backed off on the cooler weather and the rain chances too. I cannot honestly say when our next chance for rain will be, but I think it’s safe to say that triple-digit temperatures are finished for the year. Another push of dry air arriving Thursday will drop temperatures in the afternoon into the mid-to-upper 80s with Friday’s highs in the mid-80s! Low temperatures Friday and Saturday morning will also drop into the low-to-mid 50s! Highs will gradually warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s late this weekend and into next week.

