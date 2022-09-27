Degrees of Science: Sustainable Living with Michaela McCown

In this week’s episode of Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth sits down and...
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In this week’s episode of Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth sits down and talks one-on-one with Michaela McCown, a Professor of Environmental Science at McLennan Community College. She is also the Chair for the City of Waco’s Sustainable Resource Practices Advisory Board and in her “free time” she trains for the Ironman Race! In our conversation we talk about why sustainability is so important in everyday life and some practical ways to be more sustainable in our everyday lives.

