DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle

Taina Maya
Taina Maya(Taina Maya)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday identified Benjamin Jaquez Strickland, 27, of Temple, as the motorcyclist killed when he was run over by a tractor trailer’s rear tandem axle moments after colliding with the vehicle.

The collision happened near the exit 293B on I-35 in Belton and drivers were forced off the interstate, north of the site, for hours during the morning rush hour Tuesday.

DPS said Strickland was riding a Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle southbound in the right lane of IH-35 “at a high rate of speed.”

An investigation revealed Strickland was approaching the rear of two adjacent trucks, a 2018 Peterbilt towing semi-trailer in the center lane, and a 2015 Kenworth three axle straight truck in the right lane. 

“Strickland drove his motorcycle between the two trucks, splitting the lanes,” DPS said, and then “struck the left side of the straight truck, veered into the rear tandem of the truck tractor’s trailer axles, and struck the outside tire of the fifth axle.”

DPS said Strickland was thrown from the motorcycle and subsequently run over by the rear tandem axle of the straight truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 28.

“Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to drive and ride with due care. Failing to obey traffic laws greatly increases the probability of being injured in a traffic crash,” the state agency said in a news release.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Category 3 Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher’s car found in New Orleans, still missing

Latest News

File image
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was...
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in alleged road rage incident involving food delivery driver
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher’s car found in New Orleans, still missing
File Graphic
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
Havekost is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, bald or very short blond hair, and has...
Killeen Police search for missing man