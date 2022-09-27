DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday identified Benjamin Jaquez Strickland, 27, of Temple, as the motorcyclist killed when he was run over by a tractor trailer’s rear tandem axle moments after colliding with the vehicle.

The collision happened near the exit 293B on I-35 in Belton and drivers were forced off the interstate, north of the site, for hours during the morning rush hour Tuesday.

DPS said Strickland was riding a Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle southbound in the right lane of IH-35 “at a high rate of speed.”

An investigation revealed Strickland was approaching the rear of two adjacent trucks, a 2018 Peterbilt towing semi-trailer in the center lane, and a 2015 Kenworth three axle straight truck in the right lane.

“Strickland drove his motorcycle between the two trucks, splitting the lanes,” DPS said, and then “struck the left side of the straight truck, veered into the rear tandem of the truck tractor’s trailer axles, and struck the outside tire of the fifth axle.”

DPS said Strickland was thrown from the motorcycle and subsequently run over by the rear tandem axle of the straight truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 28.

“Texas DPS would like to remind motorists to drive and ride with due care. Failing to obey traffic laws greatly increases the probability of being injured in a traffic crash,” the state agency said in a news release.

