I-35 South closed in Belton as police investigate major collision

Taina Maya
Taina Maya
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police and first responders on Tuesday morning are working a serious wreck on the southbound lanes of I-35 at exit 293B, according to Belton Police.

The lanes have been closed north of the scene of the wreck and drivers are being forced to get off the interstate at 6th Avenue.

Police urge drivers to consider alternate routes and to prepare for delays.

