Texas Fall is finally here

The lower humidity will make high temperatures still in the 80s and low 90s feel more comfortable, but it’ll also allow our morning lows to dip into the 50s and low 60s! A small push in humidity overnight (hello light, southeast winds) will start us out Wednesday a bit warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s, but highs remain a touch over 90° with heat index values below 90°.

We honestly have no storm systems on the horizon. Another push of dry air filters in on Thursday and drop temperatures in the afternoon into the 80s for three, possibly four days! Low temperatures going into the weekend will also drop into the low-to-mid 50s! That’s cool enough for a light jacket in the mornings for a few hours. Highs will gradually warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s late this weekend and into next week.

CLICK HERE for the latest on Hurricane Ian, making it way toward Florida.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.