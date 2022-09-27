Waco police looking for missing and endangered teen

17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson
17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday were looking for for 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson.

The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon.

According to family, Samual sent a message to a friend after school saying that he needed help near the area of 24th and Gorman. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the teenager

Police said he is now considered missing.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500 or you can call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

17-year-old Tynthia Dixon
Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl
A dump truck brings more dirt for the arboretum (looking over the new statue near the entrance)
Woodway’s Carleen Bright Arboretum is hoping to reopen in November after being closed for three years
Seth Kohlscheen, 21, says he's fought like crazy to defy the traditional route to the...
Central Texas football player earns collegiate scholarship the old-fashioned way: hard work and dedication
Christopher Brian Darby, 24, was scheduled for trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a...
Trial of former Baylor student charged in sexual assault of fellow student postponed after court runs short of potential jurors