Waco police looking for missing and endangered teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday were looking for for 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson.

The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon.

According to family, Samual sent a message to a friend after school saying that he needed help near the area of 24th and Gorman. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the teenager

Police said he is now considered missing.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500 or you can call 9-1-1.

