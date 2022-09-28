12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat

The student who originally sent the message claimed than another person was going to conduct the shooting
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 12-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday for circulating a possible school shooting threat aimed at Davila Middle School.

Bryan police say on Sept. 23 they were made aware of a SnapChat circulating through Davila Middle School where someone was threatening a school shooting. School resource officers and patrol officers responded quickly and determined the threat was not credible.

Officers identified the student who originally sent the message that claimed “another person was going to conduct the shooting.” The 12-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for making a false alarm or report.

This was a separate incident from another threatening SnapChat that circulated throughout Sam Rayburn Intermediate on Friday, police concluded that threat wasn’t credible.

The child who was arrested was not a Bryan ISD student, according to district officials.

This arrest comes after a 15-year-old student was arrested for sending a “terroristic text” on Monday and Bryan High School was the victim of a hoax swatting call.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Category 3 Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher’s car found in New Orleans, still missing

Latest News

File image
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was...
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in alleged road rage incident involving food delivery driver
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher’s car found in New Orleans, still missing