Fall feel actually sticking around...

Humidity stays low for the next few days, but a weak frontal boundary arriving Thursday will push through and drop humidity. The only noticeable impact the front brings will be slightly cooler temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We should be in the low to mid 50s to start the next few days and instead of seeing highs at or above 90°, we’re forecasting highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. That’s some nice, Texas Fall weather!

We have no storm systems moving through over the next 10 days and likely longer. A gradual warm up is expected through the weekend and into next week. That said, the weekend will be dry and pleasant with low humidity. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows mostly in the 50s. Next week we see south winds return so humidity won’t be as low and we see our morning temperatures return to the 60s by the middle part of the week and high temperatures will be at, or just above, 90 all week long.

