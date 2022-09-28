Fall feel actually sticking around...

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Humidity stays low for the next few days, but a weak frontal boundary arriving Thursday will push through and drop humidity. The only noticeable impact the front brings will be slightly cooler temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We should be in the low to mid 50s to start the next few days and instead of seeing highs at or above 90°, we’re forecasting highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. That’s some nice, Texas Fall weather!

We have no storm systems moving through over the next 10 days and likely longer. A gradual warm up is expected through the weekend and into next week. That said, the weekend will be dry and pleasant with low humidity. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows mostly in the 50s. Next week we see south winds return so humidity won’t be as low and we see our morning temperatures return to the 60s by the middle part of the week and high temperatures will be at, or just above, 90 all week long.

CLICK HERE for the latest on Hurricane Ian, making it way toward Florida.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Category 3 Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas

Latest News

Hurricane Ian remains a powerful category 4 storm with 155 MPH as it bears down on Southwest...
Hurricane Ian made landfall as strongest hurricane to hit continental US since Ida
fastcast
It’s not sweater weather yet, but at least it’s not 100°!
fastcast American flag
Texas Fall is finally here
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Category 3 Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south