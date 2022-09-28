Falls County man arrested in stalking Central Texas teacher

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested for allegedly sending threats to a Central Texas school district employee and their family members.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School Sept. 24 in reference to a faculty member who had been receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source as well as to their family members.

According to the resource officer, the sender used a disguised IP address of a computer to send the emails.

Frank Stephen Salas was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with stalking after deputies obtained a search warrant where they seized potential evidence from Salas’s home.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes all threats against schools, their faculty, and students seriously and will continue to vigorously investigate whenever a threat has been identified,” said Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez. “We thank the School Resource Officer for their assistance and cooperation in this investigation, and the assistance of the Secret Service in the search warrant execution.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.