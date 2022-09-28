Falls County man arrested in stalking Central Texas teacher

Frank Stephen Salas
Frank Stephen Salas(Fall's County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested for allegedly sending threats to a Central Texas school district employee and their family members.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School Sept. 24 in reference to a faculty member who had been receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source as well as to their family members.

According to the resource officer, the sender used a disguised IP address of a computer to send the emails.

Frank Stephen Salas was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with stalking after deputies obtained a search warrant where they seized potential evidence from Salas’s home.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes all threats against schools, their faculty, and students seriously and will continue to vigorously investigate whenever a threat has been identified,” said Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez. “We thank the School Resource Officer for their assistance and cooperation in this investigation, and the assistance of the Secret Service in the search warrant execution.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Category 3 Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

Latest News

Texas Department of Public Safety special agents apprehend a group of five men from Honduras...
Migrant encounters at the border are higher today than they were before Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star began
Wildfire
Low humidity, dry air, lack of rain increase fire danger in the Brazos Valley
The Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M University in College Station last year.
Brazos County won’t restore Texas A&M early-voting location despite students’ pushback
New home construction in north Longview's Hidden Hills subdivision on Dec. 17, 2021. Rising...
As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets