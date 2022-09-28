It’s not sweater weather yet, but at least it’s not 100°!

Central Texas remains stuck in a weather pattern that’s providing nothing but sunshine. With the drought we’re still stuck in, that’s not the best of news for a myriad of reasons, but at least our temperatures are cooling off a bit and it’s not insufferable outside during the day. Morning temperatures today are warmer than yesterday and we’re starting out in the low-to-mid 60s this morning. Despite temperatures being about 10° to 20° warmer this morning in some spots, our afternoon highs will be about the same as they were yesterday as we reach the low 90s. Humidity stays low for the next few days, but a weak frontal boundary arriving Thursday will push through and drop humidity a bit more. The only noticeable impact that has will be with slightly cooler temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Instead of seeing highs at or above 90°, we’re forecasting highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with lows dipping into the mid-50s.

We have no storm systems moving through over the next 10 days and likely longer. The small temperature drop late this week will go away this weekend and next week. High temperatures won’t hover too far above 90° but morning lows will warm back from the 50s into the low-to-mid 60s. We honestly have no clue when our next cold front will arrive or when our next storm system will blow through either. In my opinion, we may not get decent rain chances until the second half of October. From November of last year through today, we’re running over 18″ behind. By the time we reach the end of October, should we see no rain, we’ll finish a full year from November to October with a near two FOOT rainfall deficit.

