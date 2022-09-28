Killeen Police search for missing man

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for a missing Killeen man last seen Sept. 4, 2020.

Michael Howard Havekost, 52, was reported missing Sept. 14, 2020 by his family who reported he was last seen at the Days Inn at 6200 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Havekost is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, bald or very short blond hair, and has hazel eyes. He also wears prescription glasses and wears hearing aids.

If anyone has any information or knows of Michael’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800 or in the event he is somewhere other than Killeen to contact the local law enforcement agency.

You can also contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

