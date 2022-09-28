CBP officers in Memphis seize meth destined for Texas

Bottles of liquids in shipment.
Bottles of liquids in shipment.(US Customs and Border Patrol)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis seized more than five kilograms of Methamphetamine hidden in a shipment en route to Austin, Texas.

The CBP officers at an express consignment hub selected for examination a package with contents described in paperwork as plastic decorative figures.

An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee.

The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.

This seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office. \

