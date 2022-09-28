Near Category 5 Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in Florida today

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple recon passes of Hurricane Ian has found that Ian is undergoing a period of rapid intensification. Ian is nearly a category 5 storm with wind speeds just two miles per hour lower than the threshold for a category 5 hurricane.

Ian is set to be Florida’s first landfalling major hurricane since Hurricane Michael moved into Panama City Beach as a category 5 hurricane in 2018.

The latest stats on Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Hunters found that Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight and now has maximum sustained winds of near 155 MPH with gusts nearing 175 MPH.

Hurricane Ian is moving just east of north at around 10 MPH with a minimum pressure around 941 mb. Ian’s eastward jog coming off of Cuba is allowing it to sneak beneath an approaching trough which is good news. Unfortunately, Ian likely makes landfall as a category 4 hurricane, but the forward speed will be a bit faster than what was previously though this week.

Where is Ian going to go?

Ian is expected to make landfall near or north of Fort Myers this afternoon as near category 5 hurricane with winds of at least 150 MPH. While this landfall location is better for the Tampa metro, it also means that the hurricane will maintain intensity for longer inland. Ian is forecast to remain a category 1 hurricane as it passes through Orlando.

Ian likely weakens to a tropical storm Thursday afternoon, but Ian’s track around an upper-level trough means it’ll emerge back into the Atlantic Ocean, just off of Jacksonville, and potentially intensify yet again. Ian likely won’t strengthen past a tropical storm, but it should make landfall again in Georgia or South Carolina Friday.

As Ian moves inland toward the Mid-Atlantic, Ian will eventually degenerate to a remnant low but heavy rains are expected into the Virginias and Carolinas into the weekend.

All of the Floridian Peninsula is now under at least a tropical storm Warning with Tampa to Fort Myers and up to Orlando under a Hurricane Warning. A Hurricane Warning means hurricane force winds are expected within 36 hour and a tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.

Ian’s potential impacts

Heavy rain brings the most widespread impacts to Florida and eventually Georgia, and the Carolinas. Since Ian will bring feeder bands of rain up-and-down the Floridian Peninsula throughout the week, rainfall totals across the entire state (save for cities and towns west of Tallahassee) are expected to be between 4″ and 8″ with locally higher amounts possible, especially along the immediate coastline. From Tampa north and westward toward Florida’s Big Bend, rainfall totals could easily approach or exceed 10″ over the next 10 days. In fact, a bullseye of between 15″ and 24″ of rain potentially falling along I-4 from Tampa to Daytona Beach.

The potential rainfall through Friday across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas will be high due to Ian. In Florida, from Tampa to Jacksonville, 10"+ of rain could fall with isolated totals near 24" possible. (WPC)

Much of Florida’s west coast is forecast to experience storm surge flooding. The biggest change comes around Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor. The expected storm surge has DROPPED for Tampa Bay to between 4 feet and 6 feet since Ian’s onshore winds are expected to be more focused around Cape Coral and Fort Myers. As a result, storm surge between Longboat Key and Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor, has increased to between 12′ and 16′.

Hurricane Ian's storm surge potential has increased for cities around Charlotte Harbor and Fort Myers. Maximum storm surge is expected to approach 12 to 16 feet where the storm makes landfall. (NOAA)

Storm surge is the sum of high tide and the expected swells from an approaching tropical system. The strong winds from tropical systems help to push water toward (or even away) from coastlines inundating many near-shore communities. A storm surge of 10 feet means that water is expected to be 10 feet higher than normal.

Hurricane force winds (74 MPH+) will likely extend at least 40 miles from the center of circulation. and tropical storm force winds should cover most of the state. Southeastern Florida, from around Indian River County south to Miami-Dade County, has the lowest potential for tropical storm force winds, but the odds depends on exactly where Ian moves ashore. The potential for hurricane force winds is highest between Fort Myers and Tampa, but hurricane force winds will likely extend inland to as far as Orlando, Gainesville, or even Jacksonville depending on the landfall location and exactly how fast (see: slow) Ian moves.

Ian is one of two systems in the basin

After seeing a big burst of tropical activity mid-September, conditions are starting to quiet across the Atlantic Basin. Former Tropical Storm Gaston has fizzled into a post-tropical storm and will be gone soon. Former Hurricane Fiona has been swept into the jet-stream and former Tropical Storm Hermine along Africa’s west coast has also dissipated. One other wave is a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and has a high chance of turning into a tropical storm over the next five days.

Although we're past the peak of hurricane season, officially on September 10th, the frequency of tropical storms and hurricanes remains high through about mid-October. (KWTX, NOAA)

We’re entering into cold front season. So long as we get a decent frequency of cold fronts, the fronts will help to push tropical storms and hurricanes away.

October is still a very busy month for tropical storms and hurricanes but the likelihood of a Texas landfall drops since cold fronts typically steer storms in the Gulf away from us and toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico. (KWTX, NOAA)

