Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive.

The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not clarify whether the man lived at the residence.

“This is an active investigation. We believe the incident to be isolated and there is no threat to the public,” the department said.

