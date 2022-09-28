Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in alleged road rage incident involving food delivery driver

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident.

Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said a 69-year-old woman working for a food delivery service admitted running a stop sign on Cheyenne Trail about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Soon afterward, she noticed a pickup truck following closely behind her car.

The woman pulled into the driveway of the residence in the 900 block of Cheyenne Trail where she was delivering food and Lessman, the driver of the pickup, parked his truck behind her, blocking her vehicle in the driveway and preventing her from leaving, Devlin said.

The woman reported Lessman walked up to her car window and demanded she get out of her car. When she refused, Lessman pounded on her window with his fist, Devlin said.

“She was very scared and didn’t want to get out and have a confrontation,” Devlin said. “She stayed in her car and called 911. A neighbor saw the whole thing and our officer was able to get a statement from the neighbor. The witness said the whole thing was just over-the-top. We think it all started out as a road rage incident and it just kind of escalated.”

Lessman eventually left the location and was arrested elsewhere, Devlin said. Lessman deferred comment Wednesday morning to his attorney, Stan Schwieger, who said, “we will vigorously contest the allegations if they are filed.”

Lessman, a former municipal judge in Marlin, ran unsuccessfully for McLennan County justice of the peace, Precinct 1, Place 1, in 2018. He also ran unsuccessfully for Falls County district attorney in 2012 despite living in McLennan County. Lessman explained at the time that he keeps a trailer on land in Falls County and claimed he had “dual residency.”

