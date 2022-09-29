Authorities investigating reported shooting in McGregor

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting near Monroe and West 8th Street.

Residents in that area reported a shooting at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

A construction worker in the area told KWTX he witnessed a man driving away from the scene moments before police arrived in the neighborhood.

McGregor ISD also notified parents and staff about shots fired in that residential area. The school district briefly locked down its campuses shortly after the shooting was reported. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities told KWTX they will release more information during a news conference at McGregor City Hall later on Thursday.

