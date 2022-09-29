Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two kids were arrested by Bryan Police in connection to two different false shooting threats to Bryan ISD schools.

This has been a growing issue for schools around the country that police say causes a dangerous environment.

“Departments across the country are dealing with the same issue and it hurts staffing, it puts the students and citizens in dangerous situations, it puts the officers in a dangerous situation,” Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department said. “If we get a report that there could potentially be a shooting, obviously, we’re going to be prepared for that. We’re well trained on how to respond to those active shooter incidents, so it does just kind of create a dangerous situation for everyone involved.”

A 12-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday for their involvement with threats made against two BISD schools. Both are being charged criminally. This is why police are putting out an urgent call for parents to talk with their kids.

“The key would be for parents to talk to their kids and be sure to tell them these threats are taken seriously,” Taylor said. “Even if you are 12 years old, 15 years old, the police are still going to take this as a serious, credible threat and there are repercussions for that.”

When any false report comes into a department, resources are wasted when they come to help. When it comes to a situation at a school, every resource heads that way.

“Those officers are taken off the streets, and therefore it leaves the citizens of Brian or whatever city it may be with less police force to respond to real problems,” he said.

Taylor said the thought of any threat to a school is terrifying for parents and the community, but hearing the call over the scanner is also hard for law enforcement.

“It’s one of those calls that when it comes out, you can hear the dispatcher’s voice, and there’s definitely a heightened sense of urgency,” he said. “You hear these things, you know there are kids in all these schools, so officers go amped up. They’re ready to do what they need to do to eliminate any type of threat that may be happening.”

Over the past few weeks, four threats to BISD schools have been reported to the police and found not credible.

