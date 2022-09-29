CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase

Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car...
Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rising interest rates and high prices are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.

It’s bad news for CarMax, the largest used car dealer in the U.S.

CarMax reported Thursday its earnings plunged more than 50%, as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company blamed high car prices fueled by inflation, climbing interest rates, and low consumer confidence.

Car prices have been climbing steadily for the past two years, as a shortage of parts, particularly computer chips, has limited supply amid strong consumer demand.

Used car prices are also up nearly 50% from August 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Monday September 26: Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher’s car found in New Orleans, still missing

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Killeen police investigating murder of 30-year-old man
An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina