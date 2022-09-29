Degrees of Science: World Heart Day

September 29 is World Heart Day! Mackenzie Tannhouser has an amazing Heart Day story, as she is not only a heart transplant recipient, but now she works to help people with cardiovascular health conditions as a biomedical engineer. Mackenzie received her heart transplant at age 17, giving her a second chance at life and inspiring her to pursue a career in a STEM related field. Mackenzie is also an advocate for young women who are considering STEM careers.(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - September 29 is World Heart Day! Mackenzie Tannhouser has an amazing Heart Day story, as she is not only a heart transplant recipient, but now she works to help people with cardiovascular health conditions as a biomedical engineer. Mackenzie received her heart transplant at age 17, giving her a second chance at life and inspiring her to pursue a career in a STEM related field. Mackenzie is also an advocate for young women who are considering STEM careers.

