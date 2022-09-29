Ding dong! A back-door cold front slides through today

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The same frontal boundary that helped to steer Hurricane Ian into Southwest Florida is set to push through Central Texas today. Instead of arriving from the north and northwest, as is typical, the front will slide through from the northeast. This backdoor cold front will help to change our weather but it’s only going to bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air. Most of us today will not see the front push through until the late afternoon so afternoon temperatures will be around the same as yesterday in the upper 80s and low 90s. If you live east of I-35, and especially near I-45, we’re expecting highs to only peak in the mid-80s! After the front slides through tonight, we’ll all enjoy some fall-like weather with morning lows tomorrow in the mid-to-upper 50s. The cooler temperatures confined near I-45 today will spread across the area Friday bringing us highs in the mid-80s!

The cooler air from today’s front will not really bring us a long lasting “chill”. We’re forecasting high temperatures to rebound into the upper 80s for some Saturday and for most Sunday. Despite the warming highs, low temperatures will be exceptionally cool! We should still be in the low 60s for morning low temperatures, but we’re forecast lows Friday, Sunday, and Monday morning to start out in the mid-50s! Saturday’s morning lows will be in the low 50s for most but maybe with some upper 40s in low lying and more rural locations. The fun doesn’t last forever because highs return into the 90s starting Monday. Instead of seeing low-to-mid 90s, high temperatures will hover close to 90° throughout the week and not much warmer or cooler. Morning lows will warm up too, but we’re expecting upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s through the majority of next week. Unfortunately, rain remains missing and there’s still no rain on the horizon for at least 10 days and maybe even longer than that. Stretching back to last November, we’re inching close to a 20″ rainfall deficit.

CLICK HERE for the latest on Ian.

