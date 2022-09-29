East Texas man who threatened to kill parents headed to prison on firearms charges

Travis Lane Favro, 47
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man is headed to prison for six and a half years for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Travis Lane Favro, 47, pleaded guilty to the charges of owning guns and artillery, and was sentenced specifically to 80 months in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, in October 2019 law enforcement officers in Nacogdoches responded to a home where Favro had threatened to kill his parents.

The officers found Favro went next door to his house and found him barricaded inside. There was a standoff, but he surrendered and was arrested.

When officers searched his residence, they found that there was a rifle, a shotgun, and two homemade silencers. There were two large capacity magazines, containing 60 rounds and 30 rounds.

The officers then found that one interior wall of the house was fortified with concrete blocks, and there were gunports that opened to the outside. In that room, there was a large television screen that monitored multiple cameras that were place outside of his residence.

Favro’s previous convictions were possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon, Favro is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Nacogdoches Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.

