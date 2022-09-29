Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022.

On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers opened an investigation into the financial operations of the Steele Creek Acres VFD as a result of allegations from within the department and from concerned residents.

“As a result of findings in the initial investigation, and due to the seriousness of the allegations, Steele Creek VFD was temporarily suspended, by the Sheriff, from responding to any call outs, whatsoever and regardless of the nature,” the sheriff’s office said.

Reitzer, at the time, was removed as chief and ousted from the volunteer fire department.

Following a “lengthy investigation of suspected misappropriation of department owned funds,” three arrest warrants were obtained for Reitzer, who was eventually taken into custody without incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Steele Creek VFD is now under new leadership and have open communication with law enforcement and the Bosque County VFD Association, said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

