Hearne police need information regarding suspects in catalytic converter theft

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Hearne Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the persons and vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 28, officers responded to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of North Market Street.

Upon arrival, it was determined the catalytic converters were stolen from a 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup. Police obtained surveillance video of the incident.

The footage shows a gray Toyota sedan occupied by three people arriving at a parking lot.

Two occupants exit the sedan and remove the catalytic converters before leaving.

KWTX previously reported how Toyota Tundras are one of the most targeted vehicles by catalytic converters thieves because of the type of metal the part is made of.

Replacing the part in a Toyota Tundra could cost up to $5,000.

