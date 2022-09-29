Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
Manhunt continues for Texas jail inmate who escaped in Coryell County
Taina Maya
DPS: Speeding motorcyclist collided with a semi truck, run over by rear tandem axle
Hurricane Ian remains a powerful major hurricane after crossing over Cuba and is set to make...
Monday September 26: Hurricane Ian’s track shifts slightly south
Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th...
Police identify victims in deadly crash; alleged drunk driver charged
Michelle Reynolds
Missing Houston area teacher’s car found in New Orleans, still missing

Latest News

Gil Garcia, 58, was charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person and booked into the...
Texas bartender charged after allegedly serving drunk driver accused in wreck that killed four people
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration getting ready to start student loan debt forgiveness process
Catalytic converter theft in Hearne
Hearne police need information regarding suspects in catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter theft in Hearne
WATCH: Catalytic converter stolen in Hearne
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina